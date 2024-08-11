MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Patricia Edmondson Brakeley, beloved mother, grandmother and wife, passed away comfortably with her family at her bedside on Thursday evening, Aug. 1, 2024, at the age of 96.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa. on May 27, 1928, Patti was the daughter of William Bertram Edmondson, Sr., and Hazel Mason. Upon graduation from Ambler High School, she attended Salem College for Women in Winston-Salem, N.C. While working as a fashion model in Philadelphia, Pa., she met the love of her life, Charles “Pete” D. Brakeley. They were married on April 29, 1950, and began the roller-coaster ride of raising five sons in Moorestown, N.J. When Pete accepted a position in 1964 at Middlebury College, they packed the boys into their VW bus and headed north to Middlebury, Vt.

Raising her boys was a full-time job, but Patti somehow made time for many other activities. She volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother, served on the board of the Porter Medical Center, the Porter Medical Center Auxiliary and was an active member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Building on her early fashion career, Patti also worked at Skihaus in Middlebury, Vt. and as a fashion consultant for Doncaster, a direct sales women’s clothing business.

Patti welcomed everyone into her life. The houses on South Street and Quarry Road served as gathering places for neighborhood kids, friends and families, and a constant parade of students from the college for whom Patti served as an adopted “mom”. Sledding parties, pre- and post- football and soccer game BBQ’s, pool parties, Spink games and multi-generational games of Gooney Bird were part of the constant flurry of fun and activities at her house. Patti’s freezer was always stocked with the world’s best chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin cookies which she generously shared, and her fridge had a special “vegetable” drawer that rivaled Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, much to the delight of all her boys and grand and great-grandchildren. She was an accomplished needleworker, candlemaker, gardener, craftsperson, baker and cook. But above all else, she loved to entertain. Her birthday parties, Think Pink weekend bashes, and her much anticipated annual Christmas parties were renowned!

Patti is survived by her five sons, Charles D. Brakeley, Jr. (Diane) of Cape Elizabeth, Peter H. Brakeley (Dr. Johana) of Middlebury, Vt., William S. Brakeley (Peg) of Hinesburg, Vt., Harry H. Brakeley III (Susan) of Boca Grande, Fla. and Davis H. Brakeley (Jody) of Salisbury, Vt.; as well as her 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Patti was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Charles “Pete” D. Brakeley, Sr.; her brother, William B. Edmondson, Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Myers Brakeley.

A celebration of Patti’s life will be held sometime later this fall. In the meantime, please feel free to wear her signature color pink to honor her memory.

Arrangements by Sanderson Funeral Services, Middlebury, Vt.

On-line condolences at http://www.sandersonfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to the:

Charles D. Brakeley Scholarship Fund c/o Gift Administration

Middlebury College

5 Court St.

Middlebury, VT 05753 or:

the Libby’s Trail Fund at Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

30 Porter Dr.

Middlebury, VT 05753

