MT. VERNON – Stephen Arlo Cowperthwaite passed away peacefully after a long illness on July 14, 2024, at the age of 82. Stephen was born June 18, 1942, to Ellery and Georgia Cowperthwaite of Readfield, Maine. He was predeceased by his brothers, Merrill, Gerald and Frank Cowperthwaite.
A private celebration of his life was held in Mt. Vernon and Harpswell, where family and friends gathered to honor his life. Stephen’s full obituary, please visit
https://memorials.finleyfuneralhome.com/stephen-cowperthwaite/5462574/index.php
