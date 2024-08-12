Gail Schopick

Gail Marie Schopick (nee Morrisroe), aged 69, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2024, in Kennebunkport. Born on Nov. 19, 1954, in Wimberley, Texas, Gail lived a life marked by compassion, dedication, and love, leaving a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Gail’s journey in nurturing and care began in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where she attended Hallen School and Central High School. She pursued her passion for nursing at the Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing, later earning a BSN from the University of Connecticut and a master’s degree in oncology from Rush University in Chicago.

Her career spanned several esteemed institutions, including Park City Hospital in Bridgeport, University of Pittsburgh Oncology Department, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Seacoast Hospice, Rockingham VNA and Hospice, and Cornerstone VNA and Hospice.

Gail specialized as an oncology nurse specialist, dedicating her life to supporting patients in hospice and end-of-life care with unmatched empathy and skill. Beyond her professional achievements, Gail’s heart and soul were truly seen in her personal life.

She was a beacon of support and love for her children, Benjamin, Adam, and Jordan Schopick. Left cherishing Gail’s memory are her father, Bud Morrisroe, along with her siblings Michael Morrisroe, Terry Bartlett (Alan), and their sons Nick Bartlett, Brendan Bartlett (Hannah and great-nieces Jesse and Addie), Sandi Newman (Keith), and other nieces and nephews, Emily Robinson (Matt and great-nieces Ava and Shira), Neal Schopick, Abby Schopick, Joe Schopick, and Zara Schopick. Also cherishing her memory are partner Eric Viden and his daughter Hannah. In addition, she will be missed by numerous loving and loyal friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Schumitz, stepfather, Charles Schumitz, and brother, Ted Schumitz. Gail’s love for life was evident in her hobbies, which included photography, nature walks, cooking, cycling, puzzle-solving, and playing cribbage. She enjoyed walking on the beach with her sister and friends and reading with her book club. Her laughter and radiant smile were infectious, making every moment with her a cherished memory.

A Celebration of Life was held on Aug. 8, 2024, at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust located at 57 Gravelly Brook Road, Kennebunkport, with a memorial message.. Attendees were encouraged to bring and share stories of Gail.

In honor of Gail’s courageous battle against cancer, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Dempsey Center at support.dempseycenter.org. Gail’s legacy of kindness, love, and professional devotion will forever be remembered and celebrated by all who knew her.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Gail’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

