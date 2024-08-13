RICHMOND – Mark Jayden Judd, a vibrant and beloved young man of 20, tragically passed away on Aug. 3, 2024, in a car accident.

Born on Oct. 31, 2003, to proud parents Melissa Mynahan and Mark Judd, Marky brought immense joy to the lives of those who knew him.

A native of Maine, Mark attended schools in Lisbon and Richmond. His infectious enthusiasm for life was evident in everything he did. With a natural aptitude for mechanics, Mark possessed an “I can fix it” attitude that often amazed those around him. His love for adventure was expressed through his passion for dirt biking and cars, where he was notorious for his thrilling wheelies and burnouts, earning him the nickname “The Burn-Out King.” Hunting, operating heavy equipment, and spending quality time with family and friends were also cherished passions. Mark had a big heart and dreamed of building a large family filled with love and laughter. He worked tirelessly alongside his father at Judd’s Construction with the intention of taking ownership in the future, and at the family-owned and operated All American Subs and Lobster.

Mark is survived and loved by his mother, Melissa, and stepfather, Erik Mynahan; his father, Mark, and stepmother, Sharon Judd; his cherished sisters, Baylee, Natalie, Miley, Brinley, and Brixlee; and his devoted grandparents, Pauline and Dave Husman of Topsham, Maine and Steven and Kim Judd of Bradenton, Florida, not to mention his many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Jeff “Umpa” and Beth Skolfield of Lisbon, Maine, and his great grandparents.

Mark’s memory will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His vibrant spirit, gracious kindness, sweet gentleness and unwavering loyalty will be deeply missed.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at All American Subs & Lobster on August 18, 2024, at 2 p.m. at 24 Lancaster Rd, Richmond, ME 04357.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

