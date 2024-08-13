BOSTON – Raymond Ferris Waite, March 12, 1950 to Aug. 4, 2004) passed away on Aug. 4, 2024, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston after a long battle with heart disease. He will be buried with military honors at a date to be determined at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. A complete obituary can be viewed at the following address: https://www.portlandjewishfuneralhome.org/raymond-waite/
