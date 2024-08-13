Kennebunk Post Summer sunset Posted 9:19 AM Updated at 9:19 AM 1 min read Font size + Gift article You are able to gift 5 more articles this month.Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more. Email Copy Link Email address Send! Article link sent! An error has occurred. Please try again. With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page. Subscribe Today With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month. Subscribe Today Sign In Loading.... Share Facebook Reddit Linkedin Email Copy Link Print As the calendar continues its inexorable march toward fall, summer sunsets will begin to wane. The National Weather Service in Gray forecasts temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s for Saturday and Sunday. Contributed / Cynthia Fitzmorris photo Copy the Story Link Comments are not available on this story. Send questions/comments to the editors. « Previous Kennebunk debuts first official downtown website filed under: kennebunk maine, kennebunkport maine, Post Community Related Stories Latest Articles