MARGATE, Fla. – Mildred “Bunny” Slosberg passed away on Aug. 2, 2024, at the age of 93, after a long illness.

Bunny was born on Oct. 7, 1930 in Lawrence, Mass. to Samuel Treshinsky and Sarah Estes. She attended local schools and graduated from Lawrence High School. She went on to also attend Burdett College of Business in Boston, Mass. and later attended classes at Boston University.

She met a young man named Moston Slosberg, fell in love and soon married him. Bunny and Morton were inseparable, working together as a team in Morton’s leather business in Portland and later in Florida after they relocated there. They raised their son Bradley together and Bunny took great pleasure in doting on him.

Bunny was very outgoing and made friends easily. She also became involved in many local organizations. She was the President of the Portland Chapter of Hadassah, in Pioneer Women and served on the Board of Directors of Shaarey Tphiloh Synagogue in Portland. Bunny had several close friends in Portland and in Florida and loved to get together with them as often as possible.

Bunny was predeceased by her husband, Morton; her son, Bradley; her sister, Rose Stern and her two brothers, Abraham and Edward Treshinsky.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and interment took place at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 11. Arrangements by Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

The family suggests that any donations in her memory be made to your favorite charity.

