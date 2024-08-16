PORTLAND – David Vernier of Portland, died at Northern Light Mercy Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. He was 75 years old.

Born in 1949 to the late Hazel Aileen (Cook) and Dr. Paul Vernier of Fairborn, Ohio, David attended the College of William and Mary and finished his undergraduate work at New England Conservatory with a Bachelor of Music in composition. He then received two master’s degrees from Columbia University in music and education. He taught string music in the Kitchener, Ontario Schools for several years.

David worked as the music editor at CD Review magazine in Peterborough, N.H. In that capacity, he traveled the world meeting and interviewing world class conductors and performers. In 1998, he helped create ClassicsToday.com, a Web magazine for classical recording reviews–the Internet’s first. He worked throughout his four-year ordeal with colon cancer and wrote his last review on Sunday, July 28. To read his tribute there, https://www.classicstoday.com/rip-david-vernier-editor-in-chief/

He founded, and for 30 years, conducted the Peterborough Chamber Choir. With his wife, Maria, helped found the Peterborough Children’s Choir (now the Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs) and served as an accompanist for 20 years. David was also the founding director of the Conval High School string ensemble program. David was a singer (tenor) and a choral composer. He wrote for his chamber choir and the children’s choirs he accompanied. David was a member of St. Mary’s church choir and composed several pieces for the choir to perform.

David is survived by his wife, Maria Belva; his daughter, Dara Virks (Kalev); his brothers Tom Vernier (Sylvia Zapata) of Norfolk, Va. and Tim Vernier of Los Angeles, Calif.; his stepchildren Molly Cowan (Liz Canada), Asher Cowan (Marjorie Petit), and Joe Cowan (Dr. Emily Clemetson); and his eight grandchildren, Ben, Sam, Amiya, Janek, AJ, George, Isaac, and Margot.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of St. Mary in Falmouth.

Contributions in David’s honor may be made to

Classical Uprising for

Horizon Voices

European Concert tours.

https://www.classicaluprising.org/support.

