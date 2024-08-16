SOUTH PORTLAND – Walter R. Marier, 59, passed away on Aug. 9, 2024, in Yarmouth. Walter was born on June 25, 1965.
Visiting hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland; with funeral service to begin at 3 p.m.
To view Walter’s full obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
