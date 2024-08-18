WISCASSET – Dean Ellis Shea, 84, of Wiscasset, decided to go on to his next adventure on Aug. 3, 2024 surrounded by the strong love of his family.

﻿A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 2, at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, Maine at 1 p.m.

For full obituary, please visit https://www.daiglefuneralhome.com/

In remembrance, consider a donation in Dean’s honor to;

https://www.friendsofbaxter.org/ or: https://www.alz.org/

