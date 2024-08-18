WISCASSET – Dean Ellis Shea, 84, of Wiscasset, decided to go on to his next adventure on Aug. 3, 2024 surrounded by the strong love of his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 2, at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, Maine at 1 p.m.
For full obituary, please visit https://www.daiglefuneralhome.com/
In remembrance, consider a donation in Dean’s honor to;
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.