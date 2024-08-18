GORHAM – Helen Knapp Brackett passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 10, 2024 after a lengthy illness, which she battled courageously for many years. She was 91.

Born in Kingfield, Helen was the youngest of the six children of Cecil and Frances Soule Knapp. Helen attended schools in Kingfield and later graduated from Gorham High School where she met her first husband, Harry Smith. Helen and Harry lived in Westbrook for many years where they raised their two daughters, Karen and Kim. They were involved in the Prides Corner Congregational Church and Helen was an active member of the church choir.

In 1990, Helen married her second husband, Nathan Brackett, and they moved to Gorham where they were members of the Gorham Community Chorus as well as other choral groups. A special highlight each year was singing in the Magic of Christmas concert at Merrill Auditorium.

Helen enjoyed a 30-year career at Sears, Roebuck and Company where she took great pride in her work creating decorative displays for the store. She started working for the store in Portland, and then continued when they relocated to the new Maine Mall. Her displays were beautifully arranged and caught the attention of the executives of the company.

Helen was musically gifted, beginning her musical career at an early age when she played drums in the family dance band led by her father. The dance band performed weekly at the local grange hall in Madrid. Although she never had formal training, Helen played many instruments ‘by ear’ and was a talented vocalist. She was extremely proud to pass her musical talent on to her two grandchildren.

In addition to being involved in musical pursuits, Helen enjoyed many other interests. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing many of her own clothes. She found great satisfaction tending her flowers, which included an abundant daffodil display in the spring and beautiful dahlias in the summer. She and Nate enjoyed many activities together including sailing on the Nirvana, touring in their Model T Ford, wintering in Florida, and traveling.

Helen will be remembered for her dependability, her hearty Maine attitude, her work ethic, her devotion to her family, her love of chocolate, and her good humor and positive spirit, which she maintained throughout her life.

Helen was predeceased by her parents Cecil and Frances Knapp; her siblings and their spouses Lois Thurston (Porter), Bertram Knapp (Anna), Arnold Knapp, Glendon (Cy) Knapp (Lil), Lorraine Gorde (Bill); and her first husband, Harry Smith.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Nathan; her daughters Karen DeVito (Lee) and Kim Slipp (Gary); and grandchildren Kristin Slipp (Cole Kamen-Green), and Matthew Slipp; as well as several nieces, nephews; and grandnieces and nephews. Helen is also survived by her stepchildren Daniel Brackett (Susan), Thomas Brackett (Roxanne), Maleia Wilson; and several grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank FCP Homecare Services and Hospice as they assisted Nate in Helen’s care for the last few years.

There will be a celebration of Helen’s life on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m., at Cressey Rd Christian Church, 81 Cressey Rd., Gorham ME 04038.

Copy the Story Link