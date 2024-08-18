FALMOUTH – William “Bill” Harmer, 94, passed on Aug. 5, 2024 in Falmouth, at Ocean View. He was born in San Diego, Calif. on Oct. 16, 1929 to Bernard Edward Harmer and Beatrice E. (Harrison) Harmer Blankenbeckler.

He grew up along the shores of La Jolla and Del Mar finding rare Japanese fishing floats on the beach. There were tales of Bill roaming the beaches and constructions sites with friends inspecting and playing on earthmovers used in construction.

Bill graduated San Dieguito Union High School where he lettered in football and track.

He joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1950. Trained in Cape May, N.J. and was stationed in Portland. Bill served on the USCGC Acushnet (WMEC-167) and was on the cutter Feb. 18, 1952. The Acushnet participated in what is listed as one of the 10 most significant Coast Guard rescues. Bill recalls the cheers heard throughout the ship when 18 merchant seamen were rescued. The entire crew won commendations and Bill received a good conduct medal for meritorious enlisted service aboard the Acushnet.

While stationed in Portland, he met the love of his life, Mary Lucia Grover on a blind date. She predeceased Bill in 2012. They married in Westbrook and moved to Brookings, Ore., later returning to Portland. They were married for 58 years and had four children.

Bill worked for Hemmingway Transport Company and Kris-Way Trucking. He was a member of the Teamster’s Local Union No 340.

Bill and Mary retired to Pensacola, Fla. and summered in Maine, he endeavored to play golf at every opportunity achieving a hole-in-one while playing at Riverside Golf Course in Portland, which was witnessed and published in the Portland Press Herald. He played with the Sand Crabs in Pensacola, traveling to play the courses of Florida’s panhandle.

He is remembered for his generosity to his family, helping his neighbors, being a silent leader, never missing a day of work and teaching life’s lessons with his actions. He enjoyed traveling and ocean cruises, playing golf, and following his investments. He was a communicant at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Portland for over 60 years where he served on the vestry.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Marji J. Harmer-Beem, and her husband, Paul C. Beem of South Freeport, sons Michael E. Harmer of Portland, Mark N. Harmer and his wife Drue Manning Harmer of Pensacola, Fla. and Hampton, Va., and Jon A. Harmer and his wife Sandra Harmer of New Gloucester; grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Lucas Harmer Beem of Durham and Emily M. Beem of Portland; Natalie Powers (Harmer) Riley and her husband Stephen of Hampton, Va., and their children Liam Riley and Rowan Riley; Adrian Manning and his wife Amy, and their daughter Austyn Manning of Zuni, Va.; Jordan Harmer and his wife Sarah and their daughter Lucy Harmer of Lewiston; Cameron Harmer of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Evan Harmer of New Gloucester.

The Harmer family wishes to thank Ocean View Legacy Memory Care and Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care.

A funeral mass and service to celebrate the life of William E. Harmer will be held at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland, on Sept. 7 at 2 p.m., a reception to follow in the church hall.

