Thursday, Aug. 22
Bess Jacques at the Grand Piano, 6 to 9 p.m., The Lincoln Hotel, 17 Lincoln St., Biddeford. Pianist and singer Bess Jacques performs vintage jazz, pop, and everything in between. Free. FMI, call 207-815-3977, or email bessie.jacques@gmail.com.
Dyer Library Annual Book Sale, 9:30 a.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main St., Saco. FMI, call 207-283-3861, or email kotoole@dyerlibrarysacomuseum.org.
Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. Free. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.
Open House, Dirigo Conservatory of Movement, 4 to 7 p.m., 15 York St,. Bldg #9, Suite #201H, Biddeford. Classes for all ages and skill levels. Young Dancer program, and Adult Drop-In classes. Free. FMI, call 207-318-8690, or email info@dirigoconservatoryofmovement.com.
Friday, Aug. 23
Dyer Library Annual Book Sale, see Aug. 22.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Andy Gross: “Are You Kidding Me” Tour, City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. See comedian, magician and ventriloquist Andy Gross live.
Driving for Backpacks, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saco Ggrange #53, 168 North St., Saco. Saco Grange will be collecting supplies and donations to fill backpacks for those in need in local communities. FMI, call 207-831-5784, or email treasuresacogrange53@gmail.com.
Bean supper at the North Saco Congressional Church, 126 Rocky Hill Road, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., free concert 3 to 4 p.m., and bake sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Supper is $10 for adults and $7 for children. The menu includes: two kinds of beans, hot dogs, potato salad, cole slaw, homemade brown bread, and pie.
Dyer Library Annual Book Sale, see Aug. 22.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Bess and Tom Jacques, 3 to 6 p.m., see Aug. 22.
Monday, Aug. 26
Auditions: “The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow,” 6:30 to 8 p.m., City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. Audition dates are Aug. 26 and 27 at 6:30 p.m. Show dates are Oct. 4-20. Casting for three men, one woman and an ensemble of all ages and types. FMI, call 207-282-0849, or email lsturdivant@roadrunner.com.
Dyer Library Annual Book Sale, see Aug. 22.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Auditions: “The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow,” see Aug. 26.
Dyer Library Annual Book Sale, see Aug. 22.
Puppet Pals Story Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Join Griffin the Wizard, Frank the Monster, and all their pals for stories, songs, and spells. Designed for ages 1 to 4.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Bess Jacques at the Grand Piano, 6 to 9 p.m., see Aug. 22.
Dyer Library Annual Book Sale, see Aug. 22.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Dyer Library Annual Book Sale, see Aug. 22.
Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Aug. 22.
Summer Speaker Series featuring Nick Fuller Googins, 7 to 9 p.m., Union Church, 3 Stonecliff Road, Biddeford. Tickets are on sale now; the cost is $20. FMI, email dlamb4711@gmail.com.
Friday, Aug. 30
Dyer Library Annual Book Sale, see Aug. 22.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Dyer Library Annual Book Sale, see Aug. 22.
