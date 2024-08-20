SCARBOROUGH – Joan Viola Netland passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on August 1, 2024, at the age of 91. She was born in the Bronx on June 27, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Austin and Margaret Garnier.

Joan grew up in Dobbs Ferry, NY and attended Nursing school in White Plains, NY. She worked as a Registered Nurse at White Plains Hospital, the Mayo Clinic, Toledo Hospital, and then at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and the Orono School Department. She managed her husband’s medical practice, developing expertise in medical billing and insurance. After raising her four children, Joan was also a volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Drives.

Joan was married June 25, 1955 to Anders Trygve Netland, whom she met at White Plains Hospital. She was a student nurse and he was a visiting physician from Norway who had recently graduated from medical school. They celebrated 52 years of marriage before his passing in 2007.

She is survived by her four children, Dr. Peter A. Netland and wife Rachel Netland, Dr. Thomas E. Netland and wife Dr. Lauren Netland, Gregory A. Netland and wife Kimberly Holliday, and Dr. Karin E. Netland; along with 13 grandchildren, Emma, Ted, Anders, and Elina (‘Elli’) Netland; Danielle Lascko, Ethan, Ian and Mia Netland; Cameron, Cady, and Sarah Netland; and Nathaniel, Eli, and Caleb Weldon. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Nolan and Finnley Lascko. She was predeceased by her younger sister, Dolores M Genshino.

Joan had a full life and was passionate, strong, respectful, and hard working. She moved to Orono, Maine in 1962, where she raised her family. She was a devoted wife and mother, and was very supportive and proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Joan had many friends with whom she enjoyed spending time. She also enjoyed reading, the natural world, and spending time at Oak Point in Maine creating and tending her gardens.

A memorial service is being planned for later in the fall.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Falmouth House at OceanView and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the loving care that Joan received while there.

She will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor next to her husband and near to Orono, where she had lived for many years.

In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:

Hospice of

Southern Maine or:

Planned Parenthood or:

the Alzheimer’s

Association

Copy the Story Link