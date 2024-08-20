The town of Kennebunkport will move a speed limit sign on Route 9 to address safety concerns where the road intersects with a section of Dyke Road.

At a Board of Selectmen meeting last month, the board requested staff reach out to the Maine Department of Transportation to discuss possible improvements at the intersection.

Kennebunkport Chief of Police Chris Simeoni and Public Works Director Eric Labelle worked with a regional traffic engineer from MDOT to come up with potential short-term and long-term improvements to the intersection.

“The location of the 45 mph sign could be closer to the Biddeford side of Route 9 to give plenty of warning to slow cars down,” Labelle said. “Moving the sign is something we can do immediately at no cost to the town.”

Currently, the speed limit sign is placed after the intersection, which board members said provides no time for cars to slow down.

“By the time they see the sign, it’s already too late,” said board member David Bancroft.

The sign will now be moved to approximately 500 feet in front of the intersection, giving drivers more warning of an upcoming intersection and additional time to watch for pedestrians.

Labelle also proposed putting in a pedestrian island at the crossing location on Dyke Road, which would create more visibility and give pedestrians a better place to cross.

“I’d like to do a trial for the island,” said board member Jon Dykstra. “I think visually, people will see it coming up.”

Over the past few months, selectmen have been discussing safety concerns at the Dyke Road and Route 9 intersection following a letter from a concerned resident.

The town conducted a safety study, and found that only 10 accidents had occurred at the intersection over the last 10 years. All 10 accidents had occurred during the summer months, which are the busiest months in Kennebunkport.

But residents are still concerned.

Last week, a cyclist was hit by a car driving through the Dyke Road and Route 9 intersection. While the cyclist was not badly injured, the accident has many residents calling for action.

“I personally have seen two car crashes at this intersection just this summer,” Linda Wittebort Hurley said. “I wonder if this intersection needs a traffic light. People are obviously not paying attention.”

Other residents agreed with Hurley, calling the intersection “horrible” and “confusing.”

In the coming months, the board and Public Works plan to look into long-term solutions to the intersection concerns.

