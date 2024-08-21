Sandra Boissonneault, 71, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, artist, and talented musician, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19 with her family by her side, leaving behind a legacy of love, music, and faith.

Born in Sanford and raised in Biddeford, Maine, Sandra’s life was a beautiful symphony that touched the hearts of many.

Sandra’s passion for music and art was evident throughout her life. She was a trailblazer. Back when female lead singers were uncommon, she was the lead singer in a local band, Overflo, captivating audiences with her powerful voice and soulful performances. In 1991, she, along with her husband, created a contemporary Christian band in a Roman Catholic Church called Living Waters, sharing her gift with the community and enriching worship services with her talent.

For over 25 years, Sandra was also the owner of Sandy’s Family Hair Care, sharing the same location with her daughter’s dance studio. While there, she enjoyed working alongside her daughter, and created many relationships with the families, dancers, and teachers.

Her family was her greatest joy. The pride she had for her children, and seven grandchildren was immeasurable. She would attend countless dance recitals, music performances, and sporting events that her family were a part of.

Sandra was preceded in death by: her parents, Rosaire and Virginia Lehoux; her brother, Robert; and sister, Annette Douville.

Sandra leaves behind: her husband of 51 years, Richard, of Biddeford; daughter, Nicole Saucier and husband Daniel of Biddeford; son, Shawn and partner Karen Bravo, of Saco; sister, Ann Fournier of Oxford; brother, John Lehoux of Biddeford; and seven grandchildren, Camden and finance Alison, Cody, Calista, Cora, Zaya, Malia, and Amaya.

A service to celebrate Sandra’s life will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford where friends and family can gather to honor her legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Southern Maine.

Sandra will be dearly missed, but her spirit will live on in the melodies she created and the love she spread throughout her life.

