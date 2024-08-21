From the box office to the bleachers, two University of New England business school students are spending their summer maximizing the fan experience at Hadlock Field as interns for the Portland Sea Dogs.

Sport Leadership and Management students Samantha Fickett, Class of 2024 and Morgan White, Class of 2025, are applying the skills they’ve learned in UNE’s College of Business – based in Biddeford – and using them to manage mascots, promotions, sales, and social media for the minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, according to a UNE press release.

“This has been a great experience in putting what I’ve learned into action, making the fans a priority and giving them the best possible experience that they can have,” said White, who this summer has overseen game day activities of the team’s mascot, Slugger. “I’m Slugger’s eyes, ears, and voice when he needs me, and so I provide that extra sense of security while making sure the fans get the best interactions they can.”

A typical day for White includes managing the mascot’s schedule, fan greetings, and movements around the stadium. She is also responsible for filming Slugger’s signature dance moves, handing out memorabilia to children, and keeping fans engaged in between innings.

Fickett has served an equally important role as a ticket office associate, ensuring fans have a smooth entry into the stadium on game day. For her, the job has been all about building relationships with ticketholders and getting Portlanders excited about attending games through various promotional events.

“As a Sport Leadership and Management major, what we learn in the classroom definitely correlates to the hands-on experience that we get (in our internships),” she said. “In class, we tend to learn the importance of building relationships with customers … it’s nice to be able to take what we learn in class, bring it here, and actually see it in action.”

Advertisement

That kind of hands-on learning is a hallmark of UNE’s College of Business, established in 2023, according to the university, designed to engage students in enriching experiences that prepare them for leadership positions in some of Maine’s and the nation’s largest employers, including professional sports organizations.

Such experiences are helping Fickett and White gain early entry into their careers in sports leadership through industry connections and early access to resources, the release states.

“Working here has made a lot of connections for me, which will be beneficial for my future,” said White, who said she hopes to earn a master’s degree following graduation next year.

Fickett, who will graduate this December, had a similar sentiment.

“My internship here is definitely helping me toward what I want to do in the future,” she said, noting that she wants to work her way up the sales ladder. “This being the first step in that area definitely gets my foot in the door and builds the connections with people to succeed in the industry.”

For her, the internship experience hits home.

“When I was little, I grew up coming to Sea Dogs games, so it’s kind of surreal to be able to work for them now” for a second year, she said. “I definitely think it’s going to help me build that foundation moving forward in the industry, so I’m excited to see what happens.”

Copy the Story Link