BOSTON — Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead three-run homer over the Green Monster, and the charging Arizona Diamondbacks rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Sunday for their sixth straight victory, completing a three-game sweep at Fenway Park.

MONDAY'S DOUBLEHEADER WHO: Blue Jays (Rodriguez 0-2 and Berrios 12-9) at Red Sox (Crawford 3-7 and Pivetta 5-8) WHEN: 2:05 p.m. (completion of suspended game) and 7:10 p,m,

Holding the NL’s top wild-card spot, the Diamondbacks (75-56) reached a season-high 19 games over .500 by winning for the 34th time in 47 games. Geraldo Perdomo hooked a solo homer around the Pesky Pole, estimated at just 319 feet.

Suárez finished the series with 10 RBI. He went 4 for 4 with a key two-run double off the Monster on Saturday and hit a grand slam over the Monster in Friday’s series opener.

“That’s a really, really productive three days no matter where you’re at,” Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo said of Suárez. ”Sometimes you come to this ballpark and hitters get a little pull conscious, a little pull happy. … It’s probably one of the best I’ve seen over a three-game stretch (here), and I’ve seen some really good players play in this ballpark.”

Rafael Devers hit his 200th career homer, a three-run shot, to become the 11th player in team history to reach that mark for the Red Sox. Triston Casas and Tyler O’Neill each added a solo shot for Boston, which fell to 29-35 in games at Fenway Park.

It was the Diamondbacks’ second sweep in Fenway; the first came in the club’s initial trip to Boston in June 2002.

Arizona’s Corbin Carroll had a single in four at-bats, reaching safely for the 34th straight start.

Suárez hit a first-pitch sweeper down the middle from Tanner Houck (8-9), sending the ball off a light stanchion above the Monster and onto the field.

“For some reason, I always have good series here,” Suárez said. “I see the ball good. I don’t know what’s different.”

Boston Manager Alex Cora certainly noticed what Suárez did.

“Suárez, he was a monster the whole weekend,” Cora said.

Arizona’s Merrill Kelly (4-0) grinded through six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking three. Justin Martinez got the final three outs for his sixth save despite allowing O’Neill’s homer.

Boston has lost Houck’s last seven starts. He gave up six runs in six innings.

“The command got worse,” he said. “Early on, I felt like I was pounding the zone, going right after guys. A little bit later on, was just off the (strike zone), out of the zone too much with everything.”

Trailing 4-0, the Diamondbacks – MLB’s highest-scoring team at 5.34 runs per game – scored three times on just two hits with a pair of walks against Houck in the fifth. Carroll hit a sacrifice fly and Jake McCarthy had an RBI single after Perdomo’s run-scoring groundout.

Devers sent a sinker from Kelly into the center-field batters’ eye, his 28th of the season, to give Boston a 4-0 edge in the fourth.

Casas hit a drive estimated at 410 feet over Boston’s bullpen in the first inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Right-hander Liam Hendriks got two outs, struck out two and gave up an unearned run in a rehab appearance for Double-A Portland, his third in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

