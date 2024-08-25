LEWISTON – The communities of Lewiston, Mooresville, N.C., and Winter Park, Fla., are mourning the loss of Isabella Gendron, a promising young student from Rollins College, who tragically passed away in an accident on Aug. 16, 2024. Isabella, whose roots were deeply planted in Lewiston was a bright and vibrant individual whose untimely death has left a profound impact on her family, friends, and the broader community.

Born on July 17, 2003, in Lewiston, Isabella was the loving daughter to her proud parents who she leaves behind. Her mother, Rachel Gendron, her father, John Gendron, his fiancé Sara Davis; and her brother, John “Johnny” Gendron, Jr.; grandparents Holly Leo, Paul and Sue Caron, David Gendron and Sue Galgovitch; and great-grandfather, Dolard Gendron.

Isabella, known affectionately as “Belly,” was a bright light in the lives of all who knew her. She was sweet, kind, thoughtful and beautiful on the inside and out. She had a passion for fashion, animals, babies and family. Belly loved taking long drives, traveling with her mom, spending time at the beach to collect shells, attending concerts and games, lounging poolside, long nature walks and loved anything creative. Her annual trip to see The Nutcracker with her Mémère and the girls was also something she held close to her heart. Isabella loved spending time with her cats Carla, Pumpkin, Fingers, Toes, Gabanna, and Cosmo.

Isabella was educated in Maine at Holy Cross, St. Dom’s, and graduated high school from Hebron Academy in June 2022. Her passion for learning new things and zest for life were evident in all she did.

Isabella was preceded in death by her aunt, Kylee Gendron; maternal grandfather, Ralph Leo; great-grandparents Marcel and Muriel Picard, Priscilla Gendron, Ralph Leo Sr., Joyce Leo, and Marion Perkins.

She is also survived by her aunts and uncles Sandy and Michele Wilkins, Todd and Missy Gendron, Mark and Tracy Turner, and Madison Gendron; cousins Ellie, Noah, Joey, Deagan, Jessie, Skye, Gavin, Will, Star, Jackson, Paislee; and many more extended family, and friends. She also leaves behind her best friend, Gracie Little and her long time, boyfriend, Joe Chastain.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch, 305 Alfred A Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m., at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Upper Church, 122 Ash St., Lewiston. Live WebCast of the funeral mass can be seen at http://www.princeofpeace.me.

Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made to the Isabella J. Gendron Foundation, which will continue to reflect her spirit and values through acts of community outreach.

Checks can be mailed to:

P.O. Box 1913

Lewiston, ME 04241

Copy the Story Link