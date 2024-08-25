SEGAGO – Marilyn (Lynn) E. Coburn passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2024 after a brief illness.

Born on Aug. 17, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the cherished daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Rawson) Norris.

Lynn’s academic journey was marked by excellence. She graduated from Butler University with an undergraduate degree in Journalism and went on to earn two master’s degrees, English and Art History. Her time at Butler was distinguished by numerous scholarships and awards, including the Outstanding Scholarship Award and the Outstanding Woman in Journalism Award. She was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Theta Sigma Phi, a professional fraternity for women in journalism. One of her career highlights was interviewing President John F. Kennedy for a local TV station in Texas.

Lynn’s passion for arts and literature was evident in every community she touched. She was instrumental in establishing and revitalizing art institutions such as the Essex Art Association and the Florence Griswold Museum in Essex, Connecticut. In Maine, she served as a docent at the Portland Museum of Art and the Victoria Mansion, and volunteered at the Sebago Public Library. Lynn was a tireless advocate for local arts, supporting artists and galleries along the Maine coast. Her commitment to inclusion was also profound, as she dedicated many years to supporting adults with intellectual disabilities, particularly in the Holyoke, Mass. area.

Lynn found joy frequenting museums and art galleries, attending theater and ballet performances, and taking scenic drives through western Maine. An avid game player, Lynn enjoyed bridge, Scrabble, and backgammon and especially looked forward to summer bridge games with friends returning from Florida each spring. Lynn was a devoted reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast, tackling each puzzle with meticulous precision, always in permanent ink. She was a talented and innovative cook, delighting family and friends with entertaining gatherings and meals. In her later years, she enjoyed feeding birds and other wildlife at her mountain home in Maine, though she drew the line at a curious black bear.

Lynn was predeceased by her beloved husband, Calvin C. Coburn, with whom she shared 43 years until his passing in February 2012.

She is survived by her brother, John Norris (wife Marion Norris); her niece, Janessa Norris and family; her son, Ralph Dicks II; her stepchildren, Chris C. Coburn (wife Sandra Coburn), Theresa A. Coburn, and Shari L. Coburn (partner Suzanne Vogel); her grandchildren, Stuart Coburn (wife Ali Coburn), Karah Anderson, and Finn Coburn; her great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Kennedy Coburn, Fallyn and Barrett Anderson; and many friends and extended family members.

Lynn will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private service will be held at a later date. To share memories of Lynn or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at the Maine Medical Center Oncology unit.﻿

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MaineHealth Cancer Care to support the Oncology Program by mail at

MaineHealth

Maine Medical Center – Portland,

Attn: Philanthropy Dept.

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102;

or online at

https://fundraising.mmc.org/donate-grateful-patient.

Copy the Story Link