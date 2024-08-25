AUBURN – Phyllis A. Deringis, daughter of the late Anthony and Mildred Wyman Deringis, passed away Aug. 9, 2024, after her fearless and upbeat battle against cancer.

From 1969 to 2011 Phyllis enjoyed a successful and varied career in education in Maine. Beginning as a teacher, her passion for adult learning grew and evolved into her life’s work – supporting quality and continuing development for teachers, building leaders, and central office personnel.

Volunteering has always played a significant role in her life. She was active in the Maine Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development where she served ultimately as president of the board of directors.

As the granddaughter of Lithuanian immigrants, she made six summer three-week long trips to Lithuania where her work focused on supporting building administrators as education shifted from an authoritarian Soviet model to one based on democratic principles.

Phyllis retired in 2011 following 16 years of service to the Maine Principals’ Association and its members. In 2012, the association’s volunteer award was named in her honor as the Dr. Phyllis A. Deringis Service to Maine Youth Award. She also volunteered many hours at Lewiston’s Dempsey Center, striving to make life better for people impacted by cancer.

Affectionately known as “A.P.” to her family, Phyllis is survived by her sister, Mary Karen Pombriant; her niece, Kathryn, husband Vic, and their son, Victor Manzella; her nephew, Joseph Pombriant, Callie Gates, and their daughter, Isabelle; and her loving companion, John Footer.

Burial will be private. Memories may be shared at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Albert and Burpee Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, 782-7201.

For those wishing to honor her memory, donations to the Lewiston Dempsey Center or to another charitable organization would be welcomed.

