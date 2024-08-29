The fourth annual Bath Book Bash is slated for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, with “Wings of Fire” author Tui T. Sutherland as the headliner. The festival will also feature over 30 children’s authors and illustrators along with family-friendly activities, games, workshops and more.

“The mission of the Bath Book Bash is about celebrating children’s literature and connecting readers and authors,” Book Bash Director Sheryl Ritchie said in a prepared release. “At the Bath Book Bash, readers will be able to meet authors in person, get books signed, attend author workshops and even have a chance to meet one of the most famous characters in children’s literature — The Pigeon!”

Guests include Maine author-illustrators Chris Van Dusen and Matt Tavares, Newbery Honor Award winner Rajani LaRocca, and The New York Times bestselling author Sutherland. Sutherland’s books have sold more than 10 million copies and have spent over 200 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.

“I’ve had people reach out from Ohio, Connecticut, New York and Colorado to tell me they’re coming to the Bash just to meet [Sutherland],” Ritchie said in an email to The Times Record.

Events at the Book Bash include illustration and STEM workshops, story times, a costume contest, and the very popular Illustrator Draw-Off competition. The festival kicks off with a performance from the Montsweagers on the gazebo stage.

Admission is free and books are available for purchase.

For more information, including author lineup and event schedule, visit bathbookbash.org or Facebook or Instagram @bathbookbash.

