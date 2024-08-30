BRUNSWICK – Joseph “Joe” L. Havener, 78, of Old Bath Road passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024 at home with family by his side.

He was born in Waldoboro on Aug. 12, 1946, a son of Clyde and Irene (Moody) Havener. He attended Warren schools and traveled a lot at a young age. He met Donna M. Green in 1975 and married on Aug. 9, 1986.

Joe began harvesting clams with his dad and then became a commercial truck driver for many years. He was employed for Midcoast Paving as of recent.

Joe enjoyed playing poker, cribbage, digging clams and working in his yard.

He is survived by his wife, Donna M. Havener of Brunswick; two sons, Christopher Green and Lenny Gilliam, both of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Lucas Green, Sydney Gilliam, Brooklyn Gilliam and Quinn Green; local nieces and nephews include Christopher, Tiffany, Melissa and Rick Havener along with Raymond and Julie Giles among many other nieces and nephews.

Joe was predeceased by three brothers, Larry Havener, Lewis Havener and Irie Sprague, one sister, Marie Giles; and one grandson, Wyatt Gilliam.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

