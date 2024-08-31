OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Daniel Michael Aube, 68, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Aug. 27, 2024 at home in Old Orchard Beach, surrounded by his family. He was the devoted husband of 42 years to Barbara, who survives him.

Dan was born Dec. 1, 1955 in Biddeford, the only child of Emile Aube and Marilyn Pickles Aube, who predeceased him. He married Barbara DiModica at St Margaret’s Catholic Church in Old Orchard Beach on Sept. 26, 1981.

Dan grew up in Old Orchard Beach, was a 1974 graduate of OOB High School and a 1978 graduate of Maine Maritime Academy, where he was D Company Commander. At graduation, he was appointed Reserve Officer in the U.S. Navy, receiving an honorable discharge as lieutenant, six years later. With his Coast Guard licenses, he served in the Merchant Marine as an engineer, sailing on cargo, container and passenger ships.

Once shoreside, Dan worked for the Boston firm of Stone & Webster, and later accepted a position with a client, Dominion Resources in Waterford, Conn. He and his family moved to Old Saybrook where they would make their home for 28 years. At Dominion, he was a supervising control systems engineer, often traveling with a team whose work included the redesign of control systems and instrumentation at various nuclear facilities across the country.

Throughout his career, Dan never forgot that he was an Old Orchard Beach Seagull. Even at meetings with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in Rockville, Md., while others around the table jokingly boasted of school mascots like the Hawks, the Eagles, the Tigers or the Cougars…Dan was a Seagull and never met another!

Those who knew Dan well, know that music was a big part of his life, and he was a gifted musician. He played guitar and keyboard, and was often described as having “perfect pitch”. At Maine Maritime, he was a member of The Singing Mariners, a select group touring the Atlantic Seaboard each fall. In more recent years, he participated in Concerts on the Green with donations assigned to charitable causes including the children of Haiti.

In addition to his wife Barbara, Dan is survived by daughter, Katie, of Old Saybrook, Conn.; and his siblings-in-law Michael and June DiModica, P. Vincent and Darlene DiModica and Stephanie DiModica and Todd Hoyt; his nieces Catherine (Philip), Elizabeth, Stephanie, Alexandra, Francesca, Gianna and nephews Anthony and Lorenzo held a special place in his heart.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather on Thursday afternoon Sept. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dennett Craig Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 6, at St. Margaret’s Church, 6 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach.

In lieu of flowers

at Dan’s request,

“Please spend some special times with your loved ones.”

