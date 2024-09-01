ORLANDO, Fla. – At the age of 83, Camillo J. Profenno, a kind, gentle, learned man of culture and deep faith, passed away at his retirement home in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. 26, 2024.

He was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Portland, the son of Donato and Angela Polito Profenno. A 1959 graduate of Deering High School, he earned a B.A. Degree in Romance Languages from the University of Maine at Orono. Leaving his familiar life, he attended Middlebury College’s graduate Spanish program in Madrid, Spain, earning a Master of Arts. He furthered his education in Spanish at the University of Wisconsin.

Soon after, Mr. Profenno taught Spanish and French at the American International School in New Delhi, India. Eager to teach older students he journeyed to Houlton to teach at Ricker College for six years. In 1976, he returned to Portland and began his long and distinguished career at his alma mater- Go Deering Rams! He brought maturity and high standards to his classes. This gained him a high level of respect from young and old.

In 1987, Mr. Profenno received the prestigious Walter Russell Award for excellence in teaching from the University of Southern Maine. He served as an advisor to the French Club and escorted student groups on trips to Quebec and Montreal. He was also a member of the American Association of Teachers of French and Spanish, the Alliance Francaise and the Portland and Maine Education Association.

During his teaching career, Mr. Profenno was asked by a number of students to serve as an honorary coach due to their belief that he was an excellent role model. An honor Camillo valued greatly was when a student selected him as the teacher who most greatly influenced his education. He was invited to accompany the young man to an award ceremony at the Blaine House in Augusta where he was congratulated by the Governor. He retired from Deering H.S. in 2001 after 25 years there and 35 rich years in education.

Camillo was proud of his hometown of Portland. He knew its history, admired its artist community and its fine arts offerings but the winters were harsh. In 2018, he moved to Orlando, Fla. to be near his immediate family.

Never wanting to drive, Cam chose to live high up in a downtown condominium tower. There was an authentic French bakery where he conversed in French daily. He spoke in Spanish to the young clerks in the nearby grocery store always encouraging them to work hard and aim high. Just like at home, he was a “man of the community,” but he also often noticed folks who were struggling. He would smile, give a good thought and a prayer; it made a difference.

During his life he enjoyed playing the piano and appreciated fine literature. He relished attending and listening to opera and was a font of knowledge about classical music. He was proud of and supported local cultural organizations including the Maine Children’s Museum, Kotzschmar Organ concerts and the Portland Museum of Art.

He travelled to the Grand Canyon, Alaska, and cruised in the Caribbean and Australia. He delighted in visiting Spain again. Cam travelled widely in France and found every day in Paris to be a special thrill. He enjoyed the Hispanic and native cultures of Argentina, Chile and Peru. But, his heart sang the loudest during visits to Italy. Cam was both a patriotic American and a very proud Italian-American. Camillo was a loyal Catholic whose faith guided him through difficult times. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Hope St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The kindness, care and empathy he had and shared with others was the hallmark of his faith.

Perhaps his most meaningful travel was when he found his way to the two tiny towns where his beloved parents were born, Bovino, a hill town in Apulia and Lettomanoppello, a town in the Abruzzo region. He deeply loved every element of his mother’s being and took great pride in his father as a builder and businessman of the highest standards.

He is survived by his brother, Donato C. Profenno, Jr.; a nephew, David Profenno, niece, Kelly McCully and her husband Brian; and two grandnephews, Rocco Profenno, Brody McCully and grandniece, Ella McCully, all of Orlando, Fla.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Camillo on Thursday Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the family lot at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Those wishing to send a tribute in Camillo’s memory may do so at www,jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

If desired, contributions may be in his memory to

Portland Museum of Art,

7 Congress St.,

Portland, ME 04101

