Eleanor Barnhart

FALMOUTH – Eleanor Barnhart, 101, passed away on Aug. 15, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a funeral service on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by a burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. A reception will be held that day at 4 p.m at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center at Hobbs Funeral Home.

Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

