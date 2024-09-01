PORTLAND – James Franklin Brown, 89, passed away Aug. 27, 2024, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough. He was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Portland, the son of the late James Frank and Mary (Welsh) Brown.

Frank graduated from Cheverus High School in 1954, part of only the second class to complete their education at the new Ocean Avenue campus. A standout athlete, he excelled in baseball, basketball, and football, earning recognition as a tri-sport star during his time at Cheverus.

Just months after graduating he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He proudly wore his Marine hat, a testament to his enduring devotion to the Corps.

In June 1956, Frank married his high school sweetheart, Rosemarie Martelle, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Their love endured for 68 years; he loved his “Rosie” dearly.

Frank worked for Cushman Bakery until its closure in 1969, then joined S.D. Warren Papermill in Westbrook, where he remained until his retirement in 1994. Frank was a kind, humble man known for his impeccable work ethic, never missing a day on the job. He didn’t have an unkind word to say about anyone. While reserved in his judgments, he offered thoughtful opinions when asked. He was a man of strong values and beliefs.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Brown Smith and her husband Jim; his son-in-law, Milton Emerson, Jr.; and his great-grandson, Nolan Gorham.

He loved spending time with his 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, and they loved their Papa. He got much pleasure in sharing his birthday with his granddaughter, Sylvia.

He was a devoted father to his seven children, Catherine, and husband Paul Moreau, Michele, and husband Thomas Ennis, Teresa, and late husband Mick Emerson, James, and wife Eileen Brown, Mary Elizabeth, and husband Thomas Nielsen, Ann-Marie Foley, and Stephanie Seavey.

The Brown family would like to share a heartfelt THANK YOU to the caregivers in Unit B at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough. With special gratitude to Samantha, Rachel, Brittany, Rosie, Desiree – more fondly known as Myrna, and Erwin and Tim who fed him his favorite breakfast every day. Your care and kindness will never be forgotten.

With heavy hearts, the Wounded Warriors stood in silent tribute as Frank began his final journey, their presence a powerful testament to sacrifice and honor.

Visiting hours will be held 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral and Cremation Services, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland, on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial with Miliary Honors will follow in the New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To share memories of Frank or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to

Maine Veteran’s Home,

290 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

in Frank’s memory. Your support honors his legacy and helps fellow veterans. Thank You.

Copy the Story Link