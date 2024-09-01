Kent, John W. 64, of Selkirk, N.Y., Aug. 20, at home. Services later. Care of Simple Choices Cremation Services
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Kent, John W. 64, of Selkirk, N.Y., Aug. 20, at home. Services later. Care of Simple Choices Cremation Services ...
Kent, John W. 64, of Selkirk, N.Y., Aug. 20, at home. Services later. Care of Simple Choices Cremation Services
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.