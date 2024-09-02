PHOENIX — Freddie Freeman hit two homers and had five RBI, Shohei Ohtani stole three bases and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-6 on Monday.

Teoscar Hernández went 5 for 5 to help Los Angeles take 3 of 4 games in a crucial series between NL West rivals. The Dodgers — who have won 17 of their last 23 — now have a six-game lead over the D-backs with 24 to play. Arizona and San Diego are jostling for second place.

Ohtani had two hits and two walks while showing off his speed. He stole second and third base on back-to-back pitches in the seventh inning, bringing his total for the season to a career-high 46. Freeman drove in Ohtani with a sacrifice fly, pushing the Dodgers’ lead to 4-1.

Ohtani is on pace for 50 stolen bases and 50 homers this season. He has 44 homers.

Hernández doubled and tripled as part of his five-hit day. Will Smith had a two-run single in the seventh that made it 6-1. Mookie Betts added a two-run double in the eighth, extending the lead to 8-3.

BREWERS 9, CARDINALS 3: Willy Adames tied the major league record with his 13th three-run homer of the season, going deep on his 29th birthday to lift Milwaukee at home to its sixth win in seven games.

Adams homered for the fifth consecutive game, matching the Brewers record shared by Jeromy Burnitz (1997) and Eric Thames (2017). Adames’ 13 three-run homers equaled Ken Griffey Jr. in 1996 and his 99 RBIs set a career high, one more than his 2022 total.

Rookie Jackson Chourio hit a grand slam and Rhys Hoskins also homered for the Brewers (81-57), who began Labor Day with a nine-game division lead.

ORIOLES 13, WHITE SOX 3: Gunnar Henderson tied a franchise record for shortstops with his 34th home run, and Baltimore won at home to extend Chicago’s losing streak to 11.

Chicago dropped to 31-108 and lost its 20th straight game in which Chris Flexen (2-14) started, breaking a major league mark for most consecutive losses in a pitcher’s starts that had been held by Milwaukee’s Chris Capuano.

Cedric Mullins homered with three RBI, and Austin Slater and Henderson each drove in three runs for Baltimore, which overcame a 2-0 deficit and began a six-game homestand by improving to 5-0 against Chicago this season.

Baltimore’s leadoff batter reached in each of the first six innings for the first time since July 4, 1997, an 11-8 loss at Detroit in the second game of a doubleheader. The Orioles went 7 for 23 with runners in scoring position, had 18 hits and at 80-59 matched the Yankees for the most victories in the American League.

GUARDIANS 4, ROYALS 2: Gavin Williams pitched seven sharp innings, and Cleveland won at Kansas City, Missouri.

Lane Thomas and Josh Naylor each hit a two-run homer for Cleveland, which won for the fourth time in five games.

Williams (3-7) allowed one run and one hit in an encouraging September performance after going 1-4 with a 6.56 ERA in five starts last month. He retired his last 16 batters.

The Royals finished with two hits in their season-high sixth consecutive loss.

REDS 5, ASTROS 3: Santiago Espinal’s well-placed bloop single drove in two runs in the fifth inning, and Cincinnati won at home.

Ty France had four hits as Cincinnati stopped Houston’s five-game win streak. Amed Rosario had two hits and drove in a run.

Yainer Diaz had two hits and three RBI for the Astros in the opener of a three-game interleague series. Justin Verlander (3-5) was charged with five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Houston had a chance in the ninth but came up empty. With Jason Heyward aboard after a leadoff single, Jose Altuve struck out looking against Emilio Pagán. Justin Wilson then earned his second save when he retired Yordan Alvarez on a liner to center.

NOTES

PADRES: Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was activated after being sidelined for more than two months with a stress reaction in his right thighbone.

Tatis last played on June 21. He was put on the injured list on June 24, retroactive to June 22.

RANGERS: Jacob DeGrom likely will make his fourth rehab start Saturday in his comeback from elbow surgery, though he said his return to Texas after more than 16 months could be an option that night.

“I think it’s just seeing where we’re at with what we have here pitching, kind of how this week goes,” deGrom said. “I think if I did throw here it wouldn’t be more than three (innings). So depending on where the bullpen’s at, and then what we think … whether they want me to go four innings, that would be there in Frisco, or three possibly here.”

METS: Kodai Senga hopes to pitch again this season — perhaps even as a reliever — if New York is still in the playoff race when he’s eligible to return from the 60-day injured list Sept. 25.

Senga missed the first 102 games recovering from a shoulder injury and made his lone appearance July 26, when he struck out nine Atlanta Braves in 5 1/3 innings before straining his left calf while getting out of the way of a popup.

