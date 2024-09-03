Check fraud is a serious issue that can happen to anyone who still uses paper checks to make payments. Bad actors are constantly finding new ways to alter checks and cash them for more than the intended amount. That’s why at Kennebec Savings Bank, we want to provide you with some simple tips to help prevent check fraud and keep your hard-earned money safe.

One of the easiest ways to protect yourself from check fraud is by switching to a gel pen when writing out your checks. Unlike traditional ink pens, gel pens make it much harder for scammers to alter any written information on the check. This extra level of security can help ensure that your checks are not tampered with before they reach their intended recipient.

Another way to avoid check fraud is by using your bank’s electronic bill payment service to pay your bills. This not only eliminates the need for paper checks, but it also provides a secure way to make payments without the risk of them being altered or intercepted by fraudsters.

Finally, it’s important to regularly review the transactions in your account to catch any suspicious activity as soon as possible. By keeping a close eye on your financial statements, you can quickly detect any unauthorized charges or withdrawals and take action to prevent further fraud.

At Kennebec Savings Bank, we take the security of our customers’ finances seriously. That’s why we’re offering a free gel pen to anyone who stops by one of our branches. By taking these simple precautions and using a gel pen when writing checks, you can help stop criminals in their tracks and protect your money from falling into the wrong hands.

Don’t let check fraud threaten your financial security. Make the switch to a gel pen today and take advantage of the electronic bill payment services offered by Kennebec Savings Bank. Together, we can work to keep your money safe and secure.

