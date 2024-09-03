Thank you to

kind BMV agent

I would like to publicly thank Danielle, who works at our Kennebunk BMV, for being such a friendly and efficient agent. I had an appointment on Aug. 28 and she made my visit easy and enjoyable with her quick work and friendly banter.

I would also like to thank the lovely man who jumped up at my arrival to the window and moved chairs so I could fit my wheelchair in easily.

Who thought such a dreaded chore would actually turn out to be a heartwarming experience.

Melanie Montembeau

Kennebunk

America’s last

shot at greatness

In response to Mr. Turrial’s Trump derangement letter, I fail to comprehend what he finds offensive in prosperity, safety, and peace. We have had high inflation and high crime rates and an open border that has allowed rapists, murderers, and gang members into our country unvetted.

I feel the liberals are weak and compliant in their guilt-ridden view of America, We are/were a great country. An experiment looking at what happens if the power of the human mind is released unfettered to create and profit from it.

The liberal view I read in to his letter is that we should aspire to the lowest common denominator, I disagree that a Biden-Harris future is the way for America. I say, ‘Trump make America great again.’ This may be our last shot at greatness.

Tom Poland

Kennebunk

