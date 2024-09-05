BUXTON – John G. Bryant Jr., 94, passed away at home on Sept. 1, 2024. He was born in North Livermore, Maine on Sept. 3, 1929, a son of the late J. Guy and Ethel (Groves) Bryant. He attended Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1947.
In 1993, John retired from Blue Rock Industries.
He enjoyed the outdoors and will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, and camping.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Robert William Bryant and Larry Bryant, and two sisters, Betty Ann Witham and Arlene Choate.
John is survived by his beloved wife- Charlotte (Atkinson) Bryant; children, Ella Jane Kugel of California, Carol Jean Bryant of Auburn, Gary John Bryant of Princeton, Maine, Ryan J. Bryant of Sabattus. and stepchildren, Mark Stephen Carver of Unity, and Charlene Carver-Sullivan of Florida; sister, Dorothy Louise Witham of Florida, brother, David Bryant of Florida; 22 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
Burial will be private at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery.
A thank you to Beacon Hospice for all the special care they have provided these last several months.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.
