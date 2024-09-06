BRUNSWICK – Dean G. Murray Sr., 80, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 30, 2024. He was born in Bath on March 18, 1944, to William Murray Sr. and Eva (Mains) Murray.

He attended Bath schools. After graduating Morse High School, he joined the US Air Force. After an honorable discharge, Dean came home and attended the Police Academy. He loved being a police officer, serving the communities of Augusta, Bath, and Sagadahoc County. Other places he worked included M.W. Sewall, Bath Iron Works and the Bath Children’s Home.

He enjoyed volunteering to be Santa for R.H Renys in the 1970’s, and performing wedding ceremonies as a registered notary. Dean had six children whom he loved endlessly. He enjoyed shopping for his family, especially at Goodwill. An avid life reader, he never saw a newspaper he left unread, especially his beloved Times record.

Dean was predeceased by his parents, William Murray Jr., Eva (Mains) Bean; his son Dean Murray Jr.; grandson Ethan Read; three brothers and one sister.

He survived by daughter Rebecca and husband Brian Coombs of Brunswick, son Daniel and wife Rebecca Murray of Texas, daughter Daisy Murray of Georgetown, daughter Cynthia and husband Drew Marks of Buckfield, son James and wife Hope Murray of North Waterboro; a sister Pam Kakalis of Georgetown, a brother James and wife Trena Bean of Georgetown; grandchildren Savannah, Sebastian, Elissa, Corey, Miranda, Jeffrey, William, Christopher, Abby, Lily, Lexi, Ali, and Robyn; and countless great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

A celebration of life and burial will be announced at a later date.

