NAPLES – Barbara A. Zsiga, 92, a lifelong resident of Naples, died peacefully at home, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at her home in Naples.

She was born on Jan. 21, 1932, in Naples, the daughter of James and Athena (Day) Build and attended local schools.

Barbara married Michael Zsiga in 1951, settling in Naples. She worked as a waitress at the Howard Johnson’s restaurant and the Flightdeck restaurant in Naples. She was a seamstress in Bridgton, Cornish, and Standish. Barbara worked at Casco Bank in Raymond, Key Bank in Windham and also at Sebago Lake State Park and Crescent Beach State Park for a time.

Barbara was a member of the of the Naples United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, RV’ing, sewing and winters spent in Florida.

She is loved by two daughters, Betsy Zsiga of Naples and Beth Chaplin and her husband, Corey of Naples; four grandchildren, Courtney Ryan and her husband, Richard of Auburn, Casey Gilbert and her husband, Jason of Naples, Caleb Chaplin and his wife, Jessyca of Naples, and Colby Chaplin of Naples; four great-grandchildren, Addison and Avery Johnson and Kena and Kole Chaplin; a brother, James M. Build of Rockport.

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael on Aug. 5, 2006.

Memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. in Casco.

Condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Gifts may be given in Barbara’s memory to the

James Build Memorial Scholarship,

100 Lazy River,

Northport, FL 34287

