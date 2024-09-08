CAPE ELIZABETH – Maria Gabriel Drake, 80, sadly left us on Sept. 4, 2024, five days before her 81st birthday.

Maria was born in Quincy, Mass., Sept. 9, 1943. She lived all her life in South Portland, Portland and Cape Elizabeth.

Maria graduated South Portland High School in the class of 1961. She later attended Southern Maine Community College and received a License Practical Nursing degree. For many years she was a Licensed Massage Therapist. She loved yoga and taught gentle yoga at The Yoga Center in Portland. In 1987 she toured the Soviet Union hospital system with other nurses including her childhood best friend, Margaret “Pinky” Karwouski. Her interests included many natural health practices, and she attended many workshops around the country.

Maria endured Alzheimer’s for 14 years with strong resolve and the always ready smile for everyone. She loved when her grandchildren visited, held her hand and kissed her cheek.

She is sorely missed by Whitney, her husband for 58 years; her son, Christopher; grandchildren Nathanael, Whitney Marie and Elias; brothers Fred, Henry and David and sister, Debbie. All will miss her kindness and love.

Services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Hobbs Funeral Home at 230 Cottage Rd. in South Portland. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment will directly follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

