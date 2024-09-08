SOUTH PORTLAND – Marie Ann Ross, 85, went to be with her Lord early Tuesday morning, July 30, 2024. Marie was born in Monticello to Leland and Louise Ross. She was raised in Augusta where she graduated from Cony High School.

Marie attended Westbrook College in Portland. She worked at the Maine State House in Augusta, Shaw’s and eventually at UNUM as a Benefits Representative. In 1970, she moved her young family to Portland where she enjoyed volunteering at her children’s schools, serving on the South Portland Church of the Nazarene executive board and teaching Sunday school.

It was at the Church of the Nazarene where Marie spent most of her free time, worshipping and singing with family and friends. She would eventually meet her husband, the late Rev. Stanley L. Ross at the SPCN and together they built and grew the Saco Church of the Nazarene. After briefly retiring to Alton, N.H., Marie and Stan moved to Loudon, N.H. where they ran senior ministries for the Loudon Church of the Nazarene before eventually moving back to Maine. Marie was honored to be a pastor’s wife and a service to others.

Marie found so much joy being with her family and friends. She attended countless ball games, ceremonies, birthday parties, dance and theatre performances to cheer on her children and grandchildren. She loved holiday gatherings as well as quiet visits throughout the year. Marie was a great friend who was blessed to have life long friends and continued to make new friends wherever she lived. Marie had a caring heart and was always willing to help others whether it was giving the neighbor boy a ride, helping a struggling family with laundry and groceries or to just listen and pray for you.

Marie was predeceased by her parents; and older sister, Cleo Ross, as well as her brothers Richard and Wayne Ross; and her husband, Stan.

Marie leaves behind her son, Vinton A. Savage III of Saco, her daughter, Holly (Dan) Walsh also of Saco and her daughter Heidi (Steve) Knepper of Andover, Mass. She was a loving “Mimi” to her grandchildren, Sarah, Shannon (Rich), Sam, Cory, Tyler, Stephanie (Chad), Dylan (Saige); and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Maddie, Emma, Kaiden and Chloe. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law May Coffin, Betsy Ross; and many nieces and nephews.

Marie and her family would like to thank their many friends at the Betsy Ross House, Southern Maine Hospice and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

A celebration of Marie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the South Portland Church of the Nazarene.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

The South Portland Church of the Nazarene or Hospice of Southern Maine

Copy the Story Link