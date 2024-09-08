SCARBOROUGH – Michael Davis Moss passed away Sunday, August 25, 3024, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. Michael was born June 26, 1949, in Hanover, N.H. to John Russell Moss and Nancy Paddock Davis Moss.

At two weeks old Mike made his first trip to Maine and the family cottage on Juniper Point, West Boothbay Harbor, where he summered for every year of his childhood. His family lived in Cape Elizabeth through Mike’s sixth grade year and then relocated to Boca Raton, Fla. Mike attended Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove and earned his BS degree from Florida State College. Upon graduation, he immediately packed his car and returned to Maine for good. Summers on Juniper Point fostered a lasting affinity for the ocean.

At 12 yrs old, Mike secured a job on one of the excursion fishing boats out of Boothbay Harbor and, for a dollar per day plus tips, he would bait hooks and haul the catch, gut and fillet fish and clean up the decks and dock afterward. He loved it and said he would have done it for nothing. As crew on the Charlotte C, he met lifelong friend Bob Damrell and together they got a priceless “education” from captains Pat Elderkin, Arno Rogers and Burt Rowe, and a lifetime of sea stories.

Mike’s seaman’s skills landed him with the Merchant Fleet and a job with Hvide Shipping out of Port Everglades, Fla. He navigated numerous ocean crossings and experienced travel in the Mediterranean, Gibraltar, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia.

When he grew tired of a seaman’s life, Mike returned to his home in Cape Elizabeth. He obtained a real estate license and for several years was a successful broker with Harnden Real Estate of Portland. Deciding to pursue another lifelong interest, Mike replaced his suits and ties with a tool belt and his construction company Stonecoast Builders. Fine detail woodworking became a pursuit, and to hone his skills, Mike completed a twelve-week intensive course at The Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Rockport. Working with wood intrigued and inspired Mike and he created many beautiful original projects.

Mike was a sailor and a seaman, a conjurer and a figurer, a gifted craftsman and an artist. He loved his family, his home, his many friends, various dogs and not least, his cats. He will forever remain in the hearts of his wife Barbara, step-daughter Kate and grandson Pierce, step-son Ned and wife Liz, brother Eben and wife Brenda and family, brother Ian and countless others who have enjoyed his company and sense of humor.

Mike and Barbara are grateful to the many caregivers who have helped them through these past difficult months – especially the angels at MMC, NE Rehab, Piper Shores, Hospice of Southern Maine and Gosnell House. Their work is so very meaningful.

No formal services are planned.

Copy the Story Link