WATERBORO – Sharon “Shay” Binette, 74, of Waterboro, and formerly of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on the Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born in Biddeford on July 26, 1950, a daughter of Hervey and Theresa (Rossignol) Binette. Shay was raised in Biddeford, and by the age of 15 had her first red convertible. She graduated from Biddeford High School, class of 1968.

It was during her high school years that Shay met her future husband, Claude Grenier. As teenagers that were both employed at Butler’s in Biddeford, and though they went their separate ways after graduation, fate brought then back together 25 years later in 1994. Shay and Claude married on July 11, 1998 at Joseph’s By The Sea in Old Orchard Beach. They settled in Old Orchard Beach in the home that Claude built for Shay…his beautiful bride. The couple enjoyed their home together and the community for many years, and relocated to Waterboro in 2017.

In her younger days, Shay worked for GE at their South Portland facility. She remained with them for nearly 20 years, until they closed that location. Shay then took a couple years to pursue her love for playing poker, a game she excelled at. Her career path later transitioned to the U.S. Postal Service where she held various positions from mail carrier to assistant to the postmaster. During this time she also volunteered with the United Way, and was recognized as a top fundraiser for the organization. Shay touched many lives during her working career, and made many lasting friendships that she cherished deeply.

Shay had many passions and interests, but some of her favorite pastimes included riding her motorcycle, billiards, ballroom dancing, and making beautiful craft pieces with sea glass, driftwood and other items from nature. Shay and Claude also had the good fortune of extensive travel together. The frequented vacation spots such as Las Vegas, Louisiana, Montreal, Aruba, St. Thomas and St. Martin.

Of all the things Shay valued and considered precious, there was nothing she cherished more than spending time with family and friends, especially with her husband, Claude. She also had a special place in her heart for Morgan, her service dog who carried her through her last moments. She will be dearly missed by many.

She was predeceased by her parents, Hervey and Theresa Binette.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Claude Grenier; by her stepdaughter, Nicole Kentis; by Nicole’s daughter, Lydia; as well as by several loved ones from Claude’s family.

A private graveside service will take place at Laurel Hill where Shay will be buried alongside her parents.

