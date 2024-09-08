WESTBROOK – Shirley Featherson, 61, of Westbrook, was born on Aug. 11, 1963, and sadly passed away on the same date of 2024, from a heart attack.

She was the first child of Nelson and Doris Featherson. Shirley graduated from Westbrook High School in 1981.

After graduation, she worked at numerous establishments, including Michael’s deli and TD Bank in Westbrook before a degenerative eye disease completely took her eyesight in her mid-20s. Even though she was blind, she didn’t let her stop her at all. She took her secretary skills with her to the office for handicap in Portland for 25 years. Sadly, that business folded in 2003. She then went on to work for the Roofa in Westbrook where she remained until she retired in 2022.

After she retired, she got to enjoy her time “upta” camp at Sebago Lake, and she wintered down in Northport, Fla., with her companion Dan. They loved to travel together, and they took many trips around the country and overseas throughout the years. There is nothing that she wouldn’t try; fishing, boating, skiing, tubing, zip-lining, parasailing, and drinking Bud-Light, were some of her favorite pastimes. Her ability to persevere in these endeavors surprised many people.

Shirley was predeceased by her mother and father; and her grandparents.

She is survived by her son, Robbie Featherson of Anchorage, Alaska; her brothers Paul Featherson of Westbrook, and Dennis and his wife Lisa Featherson of Westbrook; her niece, Priscilla, and her nephews Chrisopher and Noah; her dear friends John and Sheryl Wilson of Windham, and Bernice Helms of Westbrook, and Bonnie Gouzie of South Portland; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by her best friend and partner, Danny Wilson, of Steep Falls, and Northport, Fla.

There will be a celebration of life for Shirley on Sept. 14, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Westbrook Eagles, at 89 Saco St. Please come and express your friendship for Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Shirley’s name to the Iris Network for the Blind in Portland.

