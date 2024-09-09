Robert Roy Curry, 80, a longtime resident of Kennebunkport, formerly of Freeport, passed away on his own terms, at the home he designed overlooking a salt marsh and tidal river, with his loving family at his side.

Robert was born Jan. 6, 1944, in Portland. Adopted as an infant, his parents Herbert Walace and Marion Litchfield Curry raised him with love in Freeport, where he attended local schools, graduating from Freeport High School. It was early on that his love affair with sports began, especially basketball, which he played throughout his life. He entered the University of Southern Maine, but left early because of the Vietnam War, then enlisting in the US Air Force. With his natural abilities, he was lauded by other members of his company as he was willing to climb the highest towers to service communication equipment, this afforded him travel throughout the US and Europe.

Returning to Freeport, he joined his father in his construction business. Later he started his own construction company, R.R. Curry and Son; which he expanded to include commercial building. With an active business acumen, he opened several entities including a flooring store, expanding his company to include custom made cabinets, a post and beam division, and expanding into Portland, where he owned and renovated downtown buildings for commercial and residential purposes. More recently he designed, built and sold his own line of computer-controlled plasma tables, for the fabrication industry.

A lifelong car guy, he purchased a car from the local salvage yard at age 11, rebuilt and sold it only to repeat the process, allowing him to buy a better car with each sale. True to his independent nature, the day after obtaining his driver’s license at 15, he drove to Florida; only telling his parents when he called them on his arrival in Miami! His love of cars led him to the racing circuit, racing GT class racecars in the Northeastern US and Quebec. Later he was able to secure a BMW sponsorship, resulting in a 10-year semi-professional racing career.

He was a former member of Freeport Lodge 23, AF & AM, the Sports Car Club of America, Federation of Automobiles Quebec, and Pilots Club in Sanford. The Sanford Airport was where he kept his much-loved Cessna.

Robert is survived by his wife Helen Curry of Kennebunkport, son Paul Curry and his wife Sue of Freeport, two stepdaughters that he thought of as his own; Rachel Murer of Kennebunkport and Amy McCoy and husband Lincoln, of Kansas City, Missouri, five grandchildren Shania Maire Curry, Olivia Sandford, Matthew Murer, Annie Murer and Lauren McCoy.

Friends are invited to visiting hours 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. 2024, followed by a celebration of Robert’s incredibly full life at 6 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074.

