The Biddeford City Council considered a real estate agreement with the University of New England last week that would transfer land at 16 Old Pool Road to the city to be used for a second fire substation. Ultimately, the council unanimously voted to table the discussion until a later date.

The need for a second substation was determined in 2023, and the Eastern Fire/EMS Substation Committee found the area of Pool Street to be the best location for a future substation. The substation would be built on UNE property.

The proposed location offers frontage and quick access to Pool Street, which the council said is necessary for quick response times and effective travel routes. Currently, response times to east Biddeford are lengthy, Fire Chief Lawrence Best said.

The fire station would have two to three bays, and the proposed location is ideal in terms of response times, Best said.

“The committee did a tremendous job,” he said. “They identified geographically the best location for a firehouse where it was needed.”

Councilor William Emhiser, the chair of the committee, said he believes the proposal is in the best interest of a “very, very broad” group of Biddeford citizens.

“I believe this is a good solution to go forward with,” Emhiser said.

But Biddeford residents don’t necessarily agree.

Several residents spoke at last week’s meeting, citing negative impacts on town assets, historic preservation and traffic.

“To approve this real estate transaction I believe is shortsighted and not in the interest of the townspeople,” resident David Adams said. “A better solution is needed.”

Adams said that while he supports the need for a substation, the proposed location would remove public access to the waterfront.

He also said it would be too close to neighborhoods and would create travel and pedestrian hazards.

Resident Pat Boston agreed.

“I wholeheartedly support the construction of a substation,” Boston said, “but I have some major concerns.”

The cost of the project is currently unknown, but a real estate contract with the University of New England would include a scholarship option for children of city employees.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” Councilor Norman Belanger said.

When and if the council approves the real estate agreement, the city can move forward with the next steps of the project.

