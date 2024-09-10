TOPSHAM – Charles E. DeWitt, 86, passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, 2024 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Houlton on Aug. 15, 1938, the son of Walter Randall DeWitt and Avery (Myshrall) DeWitt. Charlie graduated from Gardiner High School in 1956 where he served as senior class president and played on state champion football teams in 1954 and 1955. He went on to attend and graduate from Maine Central Institute in 1957 after playing on another successful football team that was unbeaten, untied and unscored upon.

Charlie completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration at Colby College in 1961 where he enjoyed playing football and was president of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Charlie continued his education at St John’s University where he earned a master’s degree in business administration. He started his business career with AT&T before beginning a successful 33-year management career at Keyes Fibre in Waterville. Keyes later became Chinet before Charlie earned a well-deserved retirement in 1999.

In retired life, Charlie became an avid golfer and enjoyed many days of fun with his Highland Green golf buddies. Forever a sports enthusiast he was always up for an adventure to attend a professional golf tournament or UCONN women’s basketball game or simply spending a Sunday afternoon watching his beloved football. He had a lifelong love of reading that he enjoyed sharing with family and friends.

Charlie’s community involvement included serving as a selectman and a volunteer fireman for the Town of Sidney, sitting on the local school board and was a member of his church vestry.

Charlie was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Ann DeWitt.

He is survived by three children; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild – John and wife Sarah DeWitt of Sidney and their children Alexander and wife Sarah, Spencer and fiancé Celiya and Adam; Charlie DeWitt of Sydney Australia and his children Megan, Andrea, Abigail and husband Alex and daughter Eleanor, Chas and wife Victoria; Laura (DeWitt) Begley and husband Mark of Windham and their children Nicole and husband Zac and Michele; beloved sister-in-law, Carol; and several nieces and nephews. Charles also leaves behind special friends Betty, Diana and Denis.

The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at The Highlands for their years of kindness, care and compassion extended to Charles in the wonderful community he called home.

To honor and celebrate his life there will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Reception immediately following the service.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Charlie’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to

﻿The American Lung

Association or

CHANS Hospice

45 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011

Copy the Story Link