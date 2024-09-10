BATH – Nancy Maude (Bruce) Noftall, 81, passed away peacefully at Winship Green on Sept. 4, 2024.

She was born to William Allison Bruce Jr. and Mary Maude Larrabee on March 5, 1943 in Bath. As a member of the class of 1961 Morse High School, Nancy was active in many activities, including volleyball, basketball, badminton, ping pong, bowling, paddle tennis, and softball. Nancy married John Noftall in 1963, and they separated and divorced in the ’80s.

Nancy raised her three children in Medford, Mass., until returning to the Bath area in 1976. In addition to raising her children, Nancy enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and baking. Many of Nancy’s creations became treasured gifts during the holidays to keep heads and hands warm during the winter months.

With her return to Woolwich, Nancy, a true animal lover, raised her Old English Sheepdog, Jaala, with her family. Nancy was devoted to her family, and when her mother began to age, she was active in helping to care for her. Ultimately, when her father became ill with cancer, she again aided in his care.

She took on many jobs to support her family until ultimately beginning a career at Bath Iron Works, first in housekeeping and ultimately in warehousing as a material handler. Following her retirement from BIW, she walked the track at the Y, met friends for coffee, and would dog sit for her many friends who needed someone to watch their dog.

A devoted mother to her three children, Eric Noftall of Woolwich, Cynthia Noftall of Ipswich, Mass., and Michael Noftall of Lizella, Ga.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, William and Mary; and her brother, William. Nancy had two beautiful granddaughters; and her son Michael’s extended family.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a

local animal shelter or humane society.

