Nancy Hamilton

Nancy Hamilton, resident of Biddeford, lost her battle with cancer and passed away on Sept. 2 surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was an athlete and involved with sports her entire life. She cherished the friendships she made as a tennis pro at The Racket and Fitness Center and later as the bar manager of Apex Racket and Fitness. It is amazing how many people have told family that Nancy taught them how to play tennis. She loved hearing that!

More than anything, though, Nancy loved being at home in her garden with her dog Riley and cat Marty.

Over the course of 16 years, Nancy transformed the land around her house into a paradise for herself and every variety of bird that wanted to stop by for some seed. What she created truly is wonderful. Her neighbors often came to Nancy for gardening advice, as well as dog walks or just to chat. She will be greatly missed in her community.

Nancy leaves behind her daughter Stephanie whom she loved more than anything, along with her son-in-law Mark; her devoted brother Norman Bergeron and sister-in-law Debbie whom were always there for her; and three nephews: Aaron, Nathan and Tyler who will miss their fun-spirited, beloved aunt greatly.

Family and friends will gather to honor Nancy in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk, animalwelfaresociety.org.

