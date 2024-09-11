BRIDGTON – Lee Barry Johnson, 86, of Bridgton, passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 6, 2024.

Lee was born in Bridgton on Jan. 29, 1938, to Everett and Frances (Moulton). His parents loved their youngest child’s antics, of which there were many. Lee graduated from Bridgton High School in 1957 and continued to enjoy the yearly reunions.

Lee married Judith Chaplin in June of 1961, and they remained happily married for 63 years. Together, Lee and Judy built a life filled with love, laughter and cherished memories at their home in South Bridgton. Lee was the proud father of four children, Walter (Lori), Kimberly (Todd), Barry (Julie) and Sonja (Madeleine). Lee welcomed his children’s spouses into the family and treated them as if they were his own. He was a loving grandfather to Nicholas, Alexander, Jessica (Nina), Benjamin and Morgan and a devoted great-grandfather to Pia, August and Elias.

For many years, Lee raised cows, rabbits, chickens and grew fruit and vegetables to provide for the family. Lee enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren the wonders of nature; how to hunt and fish; how to cut trees and chop wood; how to care for animals; and the value of hard work.

Lee was kind to all and never met a stranger that did not experience his genuine friendship. He loved helping others and never failed to lend a hand. He was a very hard worker and was still splitting wood three weeks before his passing. Lee embodied “Yankee Ingenuity”; he never threw anything out that might still have a use.

Lee worked for many years as an auto mechanic and was the owner of Johnson’s Garage for 34 years. He would always greet his customers with a smile and make them feel welcome. Lee frequently sang songs from his childhood and early adult years to anyone who would listen. It seemed that random words brought back to his mind the songs that he loved hearing.

Lee was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Richard, his sister, June Peaco; and a nephew, Eric.

He is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his adored cat, Woody; many nieces and nephews; and three sisters-in-law.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgton Hospital for the love and care that they showed Lee. We especially appreciate that they always provided a dinner tray for Mom so that she and Dad could eat together.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Chaplin Family Cemetery, 177 Chaplins Mill Rd. in Naples.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider a donation

in Lee’s name to:

Harvest Hills

Animal Shelter

1389 Bridgton Rd.

Fryeburg, ME 04037

