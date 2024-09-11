CROFTON, Md. – Robert was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Old Town, and graduated from Old Town High School and the University of Maine. Robert “Bob” James Desjardins, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2024.

After graduation, he enlisted in the Army Reserves and rose to the rank of sergeant.

Robert spent most of his professional career at Cianbro Corporation in Pittsfield, ultimately serving as executive vice president, chief financial officer, and vice chairman of the company’s board of directors. He also served in many civic organizations, as well as the local Catholic parish, where he was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and Parish Council Chair.

Robert was active in numerous industry associations, including serving as president of the Associated General Contractors of America and senior vice president of the Confederation of International Construction Associations. He was inducted as a Distinguished Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; his children Deborah (Michael Gunzenhauser) and Lisa; his sister, Lois Lawhorn (Red); and two grandsons, Joshua and Adam Gunzenhauser.

He was predeceased by his beloved son, Robert, Jr.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at Spring Harbor, 1495 Reidel Rd., Crofton, Md.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Maine Foundation or Hospice of The Chesapeake or a charity of the donor’s choosing.

