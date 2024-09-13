BATH – Louis H. Beaulieu, 86, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept., 8, 2024 at Winship Green Nursing Center in Bath with his family at his side.

He was born in Waterville on Aug. 10, 1938, son of Louis L. and Marjorie A. (Vigue) Beaulieu. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1958. He was a member of the track and basketball team, but his true passion was being captain and playing football for the Lawrence High School “Bulldogs”.

After high school, Louis married his wife, Judith A. Rollins in 1959 and moved to Bath to start his family and begin his career at Bath Iron Works. He graduated from the apprenticeship program in 1963 and worked to become an assistant foreman of the pipe shop. “Lou” retired in 1996 after 37 years with BIW.

In his younger years, Louis loved to go to his father’s camp in Skowhegan on Oak Pond, where he would hunt and fish avidly with his brothers Leo and Leander. After his retirement, he and his wife Judy were inseparable, spending most of their time going for long car rides, which they enjoyed, and dining in many restaurants where they made several friends over the years.

“Louie” will forever be remembered for his kind nature, his contagious smile, his notorious wink and his snowy white hair you could see a mile away.

Louis is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judith A. Beaulieu of Bath; two sons, Bruce D. Beaulieu of Pownal and Timothy H. Beaulieu and his wife Dalene of Belfast, one daughter, Milissa A. Hall and her husband David of Woolwich; six grandchildren, Gregory and Derek Beaulieu, Brittany Reed, Chelsea Mercer, Brian Beaulieu, Karen Smith; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A private family burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine.

