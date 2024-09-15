Ross Jr., Harry Michael “Bow” 59, of Portland, Sept. 10. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m., Sept. 28, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Portland.
Ross Jr., Harry Michael “Bow” 59, of Portland, Sept. 10. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m., Sept. 28, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Portland.
