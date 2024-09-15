WINDHAM – It is with sadness we share the passing of John Crouch Jr. on Aug. 25, 2024.

Born on June 25, 1945, in Portland, to father, John and Carmela. John is now hand in hand with his mother and father; stepsister and brother; children, William, Pamela, Shawn and Crystal, his children that have passed prior to his death.

John is survived by Gloria and Michael Sawyer and their children, Jason Wallingford, Allison, and Joshua Sawyer of Windham; along with Gloria’s brother, John Crouch III, of West Paris; his special friend, Cindy Brown; a maternal sister, and brother along with a stepsister. Johnny has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will never grow tired of hearing about the man he was.

Most of us will never know the footprints we left when we are gone. Johnny’s handshake and smile, however, was a remarkable insight into how you immediately felt about him. He’d pull you in tight with his grip and you had no choice but to embrace him. That man, while on the exterior was “hard”, had the grace, compassion, and kindness like no one I’ve ever met. John Crouch was the stereotype, gave you the shirt off his back, his last dollar, or whatever it was you needed, most often without even asking.

After serving his country in the Vietnam War, John took an early retirement, from the Canadian National Railroad. He then worked and retired from the Portland Water District. Johnny also worked for Road Repair and Coastal Lawn Care. In John’s “spare” time he owned and operated Bisco Falls Hydro in West Paris, which, next to his family, was his proudest accomplishment.

Life is a series of hurdles and obstacles that build our strength. John Crouch Jr. exemplifies what it is to stand up after getting knocked down, time and time again. In tribute to him we can only aspire to do the same. That doesn’t mean without tears and sadness, it means we honor him by standing firm and loving what we have. God gained an incredible man.

There will be no services at John’s request. Burial will be private at a later date.

