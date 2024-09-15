VALENCIA, Pa. – Jonathan Trowbridge Pulsifer, 92, of Valencia, Pa., formerly Downingtown, Pa. and Harpswell, died peacefully, Sept. 10, 2024, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born in London, England on Oct. 1, 1931, son of the late Harold Trowbridge and Susan Nichols Pulsifer.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Lois Pratt Pulsifer; devoted brother of the late David S. Pulsifer.

Loving father of Elizabeth (David) Dodson of Allison Park and Jonathan T. (Sandra) Pulsifer, Jr. of New Kensington; dear grandfather of Olivia Dodson, Alexander Pulsifer, Amanda (Michael) Loane and Matthew Pulsifer. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews; and cherished cousins.

Jon was a graduate of Brunswick Sr. High and the University of Maine. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. Jon served two years in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Bache. For 34 years, he was employed by FMC in International Agricultural Sales. His career provided him the opportunity to travel the world.

Following his retirement, Jon dedicated his time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and continuing his service of over 50 years with the Boy Scouts of America.

As an avid outdoorsman, Jon enjoyed spending his time connecting with nature both in Pennsylvania and Maine. Whether he was sailing, taking a walk, or tending to his garden – Jon’s passion for the outdoors was unwavering. He also loved residing in Maine for the summers, and valued welcoming people to a place so important to him.

We would like to thank the dedicated nursing staff at The Arbors Valencia – St. Barnabas Memory Care Unit for their support, compassion and care provided to our father during his residency.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Schellhaas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Ltd., 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown, Pa. Services will be held following visitation with Rev. Paul A. Becker, officiating. Jon’s life will also be celebrated at a memorial to be held in Harpswell, at a date to be determined later this fall.

Copy the Story Link